Uganda: EU and Unicef Empowering 5,000 Girls Across Seven Districts to Complete Their Education

Nebbi — UNICEF is launching a comprehensive assistance programme designed to support vulnerable girls' secondary education in the West Nile, Lango and the Acholi sub regions of Uganda.

The contribution which will see 5,000 vulnerable girls in secondary schools supported to complete their education through a Cashplus Programme for Girls in Secondary School, is funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by UNICEF.

The Cashplus is part of the wider Gender for Development Uganda (G4DU) programme. The G4DU programme aims to provide education opportunities for girls who face significant economic and social barriers that hinder their completion of education.

The beneficiaries of the Cashplus programme are from the districts of Adjumani, Yumbe, Lamwo, Nebbi, Oyam, Madi-Okollo, and Kitgum. These girls will attend government-supported Universal Secondary Education (USE) schools and will also receive critical financial assistance to complete their education.

The G4DU programme is the largest European Union and Team Europe flagship initiative in Uganda, with a total budget of Euros 85 million disbursed to different partners in Uganda.

The G4DU programme encompasses multiple strategies to enhance girls' educational opportunities (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene and school infrastructures, training of teachers, school management and governance) and UNICEF is one out of four implementing partners of the programme. The other three are Enabel, KfW and the Spotlight Initiative.

"This is a concrete expression of our commitment to gender equality and inclusive development. It is an opportunity to invest in the potential of Ugandan girls, support their education and empowerment, and contribute to more resilient and equitable communities," said EU Ambassador to Uganda, Jan Sadek.

" We aim to support the government to ensure that girls continue and complete their education and thereby empower them to break cycles of poverty, and prevailing gender inequality. It is critical in preventing the risk of teenage pregnancies, a major risk to young girls in Uganda, and in realising their full potential, and become agents of change in their communities," said Dr. Robin Nandy, UNICEF Representative to Uganda.

The programme is strategically designed to address multiple barriers to education. Each household will receive support every school-term with an additional support for girls with disabilities. This financial support covers various educational needs, including school fees, scholastic materials, and other essential expenses.

Beneficiary selection involved a rigorous six-month assessment process, targeting both national and refugee girls who completed Primary 7 and passed the 2024 Primary Leaving Exams. The programme will provide continuous support from 2025 to 2028, ensuring girls can complete their secondary education without interruption.

"By addressing financial barriers and providing holistic support, this programme represents a critical investment in Uganda's future, ensuring that vulnerable girls can complete their education and pursue their dreams," an official said.

Beyond financial aid, the assistance programme for girls in secondary school offers comprehensive support including:

· Personalised mentorship for girls and their families.

· Guidance on the importance of education.

· Community engagement to create a supportive learning environment.

In this G4DU partnership, UNICEF will leverage EU's contribution of Euros 23 million and provide:

· Performance-based school grants.

· Support for children with disabilities and child mothers.

· Accelerated education programmes.

· 21st Century skills training.

· Early childhood care and development services.

· Social behavioural change interventions.