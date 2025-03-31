Africa: Historic Derbies and Fresh Battles Headline 2024/25 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Quarter-Finals Stage

The road to African club glory continues as the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2024/25 reaches the quarter-final stage this week, with four highly anticipated first-leg fixtures scheduled for Wednesday, 2 April 2025 across the continent.

This round features a fascinating mix of seasoned giants and ambitious newcomers, each fighting for a place in the semi-finals of the prestigious club competition. From fierce derbies to cross-regional showdowns, the quarter-finals promise drama, intensity, and football of the highest quality.

All eyes will be on Cape Town Stadium where South African debutants Stellenbosch FC take on Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek SC.

While Zamalek are aiming for another title following their 2024 triumph, Stellenbosch will be looking to make history in their first-ever quarter-final appearance. It's a classic battle between experience and ambition.

In Abidjan, former TotalEnergies CAF Champions League winners ASEC Mimosas will clash with Morocco's RS Berkane, a club with an impressive TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup pedigree. ASEC's attacking flair meets Berkane's proven efficiency in what is expected to be a tightly contested tie.

Algeria will host a thrilling domestic derby as CS Constantine welcomes continental veterans USM Alger. For CS Constantine, this marks a maiden appearance at this stage, while USM Alger brings seasoned pedigree and intent to advance further. The clash at Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium is bound to be electric, with national pride also at stake.

The final fixture sees Al Masry SC of Egypt facing Tanzania's Simba SC at the Suez Stadium. Al Masry, semi-finalists in 2018, will count on their home support and tournament experience, while Simba SC - back in the quarter-finals for the first time since 2021/22 - look to underline their continental ambitions.

The return leg fixtures will be played the following week, with the aggregate winners progressing to the semi-finals of Africa's second-tier club competition.

Quarter-Final First Leg Fixtures - Wednesday, 2 April 2025

Stellenbosch FC (South Africa) vs Zamalek SC (Egypt) Venue: Cape Town Stadium, Cape TownKick-off: 13h00 GMT

Venue: Cape Town Stadium, Cape TownKick-off: 13h00 GMT ASEC Mimosas (Côte d'Ivoire) vs RS Berkane (Morocco) Venue: Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium, AbidjanKick-off: 16h00 GMT

Venue: Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium, AbidjanKick-off: 16h00 GMT CS Constantine (Algeria) vs USM Alger (Algeria) Venue: Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium, ConstantineKick-off: 16h00 GMT

Venue: Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium, ConstantineKick-off: 16h00 GMT Al Masry SC (Egypt) vs Simba SC (Tanzania)Venue: Suez Stadium, SuezKick-off: 16h00 GMT

For more information on the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2024/25, including fixtures, results, and news, visit www.cafonline.com

-ENDS-

