Uganda: Parliament Is Rewarding Leaders Before They Even Work - Bobi Wine

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has criticised Parliament over what he described as unprecedented corruption scandals and governance failures.

Speaking on Monday as the Opposition presented an alternative budget in Parliament, Kyagulanyi questioned the integrity of the legislature, citing various instances of misconduct.

"It is in this Parliament that we have seen the Leader of the Opposition, then, rewarded with a service award before he even works," he stated, implying that Parliament was engaging in questionable practices.

Kyagulanyi further condemned the alleged misallocation of government resources, highlighting recent scandals involving lawmakers.

"We have seen individuals in this Parliament sharing iron sheets meant for the poorest of the poor in Uganda," he said.

He referenced the controversial iron sheets scandal in which government-provided materials meant for vulnerable communities were reportedly diverted by officials.

The NUP leader did not hold back in his criticism of the wider governance structure, asserting that corruption in Uganda is deeply embedded in the system.

"Corruption, on a close analysis, is but just a symptom. A symptom of a higher problem, and that problem is misrule," he said.

He further argued that corruption had become an institutionalised tool of control in the current regime.

"We all can realize that corruption is a currency in this regime. Corruption is used to reward the corrupt or to silence and eliminate those who are fighting it."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Earlier, the Leader of Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, presented the alternative budget for the 2025-2026 financial year, sharply criticizing the government's economic policies and accusing it of widespread mismanagement and corruption.

Ssenyonyi painted a bleak picture of Uganda's economic landscape, highlighting the rising cost of living, rampant corruption, and neglect of essential public services.

The opposition's alternative budget focuses on principles of equity, fiscal responsibility, and public accountability, with the goal of "realigning Uganda's financial priorities to serve the people, not the political elite."

Ssenyonyi highlighted the projected Shs 71.9 trillion national budget, with over 30% allocated to debt servicing.

He criticized the government's "persistent fiscal indiscipline, excessive borrowing, and corruption," which he argued have strained the economy.