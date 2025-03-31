Uganda: Mbarara District Coffee Farmers Struggle Amid Rising Global Prices

Coffee farming is a key economic activity in Mbarara District, with about 35,000 households engaged in cultivation.

In recent years, many farmers have shifted to coffee production, hoping to capitalize on rising global prices.

However, despite the promising market, they continue to face challenges such as drought, high production costs, and market exploitation.

Glorious Tunanukye, a farmer from Mutomo, Bubare in Kashari, Mbarara District, shares her struggles, particularly with drought, pests, and the high cost of fertilizers.

"Coffee requires a lot of care, including fertilizers and continuous spraying, both of which are expensive. We are forced to buy costly fertilizers to increase our yield," she explains.

Despite the financial burden, Tunanukye encourages farmers to explore affordable alternatives like organic manure.

"I urge my fellow farmers to embrace organic manure, which is more affordable at the household level," she adds.

Tunanukye remains committed to quality coffee production, noting that government support encourages farmers to invest more effort and resources.

However, drought has made farming even more difficult. She recalls manually fetching water from swamps to spray her coffee plants, a time-consuming and costly task.

"In Kashari, we are severely affected by drought, which worries us because it impacts coffee production, even though prices are good. Pests and diseases also reduce our yields, while the high cost of fertilizers adds to the struggle," she says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite their resilience, local farmers are yet to reap the full benefits of rising coffee prices. Many continue to be exploited by middlemen who take advantage of their limited market knowledge.

To address this, Mbarara District's Senior Agricultural Officer, Tumwesigye Lawrence, encourages farmers to join cooperatives, which can help them better understand pricing, planting techniques, and market trends.

"We are urging farmers to form coffee cooperative societies, which will allow them to access training, inputs like fertilizers and pesticides, and stay informed about market trends. Cooperatives also strengthen their bargaining power," Tumwesigye explains.

Experts recommend adopting climate-smart agricultural practices, pest-resistant coffee varieties, and improved irrigation systems to enhance productivity and climate resilience.

"We have laid out strategies to help farmers increase coffee production and productivity. These include agroforestry, organic manure use, coffee stumping, and better soil and water management," Tumwesigye adds.

As global demand for coffee continues to rise, Uganda's coffee exports have recorded significant growth. According to the February 2025 coffee export report, the country's coffee exports reached USD 167.78 million, reflecting a 103.25% increase in value.

While this signals a bright future for Uganda's coffee industry, farmers in Mbarara hope that improved policies, cooperative support, and climate adaptation strategies will enable them to fully benefit from the global coffee boom.