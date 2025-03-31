Namibia: Nampower Warns Residents to Vacate Areas Along Kunene River

NamPower has warned communities along the Kunene River to urgently evacuate low-lying areas due to potential flooding caused by heavy rainfall in southern Angola.

Ruacana Power Station manager Leonard Shemuvalula has advised residents to move their livestock and equipment to higher ground and to steer clear of the riverbanks.

Shemuvula made the announcement via a statement released on Sunday.

"Residents in the area and river users downstream the Ruacana Power Station are advised to urgently evacuate low-lying areas, move livestock and equipment to higher ground, and to stay clear of the riverbanks, as the water will rise without warning," he said.

Shemuvula highlighted that due to heavy rainfall in southern Angola, huge volumes of water are flowing towards Ruacana.

As a result, NamPower will be opening the second floodgate of the diversion weir at the Power Station on Monday.

Shemuvula said this will increase the river flow to over 1 600 cubic metres per second (1.6 million litres per second).

Currently one flap gate is open, releasing water at about 1 100 cubic metres per second.

The extreme high river flow, last experienced in 2011, is expected to cause significant flooding downstream of the Ruacana power station.

"Lodges and campsites in the area are also advised to take note of the flood warning and to make all necessary arrangements to ensure their and their visitors' safety," he said.

The station manager said residents and visitors are further urged to keep away from the edge of the river and to avoid any activity near the water.