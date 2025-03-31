Namibia: Khorixas Poised for Exciting Ma /Gaisa Festival

All roads will lead to Khorixas this weekend, where 11 of Namibia's finest ma /gaisa artists will grace the Herbert Conradie Stadium for the inaugural Ma /Gaisa Festival Volume 1.

The star-studded event, which was made possible by organisers Watson Ndara and Elizabeth Gomaxas, will be held from 4 to 6 April.

"It isn't every day that Khorixas an event of this magnitude. We want to make sure that this inaugural festival is a resounding success, so that both the music fans and artists can look forward to next year's event already," Ndara says.

"This is actually not the ideal line-up that we wanted but due to the unavailability of some of the musicians and due to budgetary constraints we are happy that we could actually pull some of the biggest names in the genre to the home of ma /gaisa music."

The people of Khorixas, and the surrounding farms and settlements, are known for their love of ma /gaisa.

The line-ups billed over the two days of live music and the Sunday session will be graced by some of the top DJs in the business.

"We have really outdone ourselves to secure the services of superstars like Ou Stakes, Kalux, Kaptain Tswazis, Marvtown, Pule, Lettie, Jaliza and Brumelda, who are not only high profile names in the ma /gaisa genre, but in the broader Namibian music scene as well," Ndara notes.

"These are the men and women who have made sure the genre remains relevant by constantly releasing albums with big hits. Some of their songs have won them awards on the big stages like the Namibian Annual Music Awards."

The live music shows are divided over two days, with Ou Stakes headlining the gig on Friday, with other stars like Brumelda, Marvtown and self-styled queen of ma /gaisa Lettie, expected to kick up a storm in her hometown.

Other acts on Friday include Ice Star, THC DJs, Lebron and Radley and Oc Ebs.

On Saturday, Kalux, the entertaining Kaptain Tswazi and crowd-favourite Pule are expected to drive the crowd crazy with the full support of Jaliza.

Also in action on Saturday night are the likes of Kallo on the Beat and THC DJs, who are billed for both nights.

"Patrons can also look forward to the Sunday session during which entry into the stadium will be free. We will also be treating those people who spend N$100 or more on beverages to free potjiekos," says Ndara.

"It is not always that Khorixas gets to see such a star-studded line-up of their favourite musicians during one festival. We are extremely excited and we are looking forward to staging one of the biggest live music shows ever by our own stars for our own people."

The organisers have also announced that there will be a kiddies' corner with jumping castles, a swimming pool and other goodies.

The main sponsors for the festival are CE Infinity Trading, The Hustle Continues and Piano Fest Namibia.

Damage for the early birds is N$80 per day while N$100 is payable at the gate. Children have to fork out N$30 per day.