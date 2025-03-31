Uganda: No, Uganda's State-Owned Electricity Distributor Is Not Hiring

31 March 2025
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Grace Gichuhi

No, Uganda's state-owned electricity distributor is not hiring

IN SHORT: A fake job ad claims that the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) is hiring for several positions. UEDCL refuted the claims, warning the public via its official X account.

A job ad circulating on Facebook claims that the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) is recruiting for dozens of positions, including mechanical technicians, electrical engineers, accountants and customer service representatives.

UECDL, set up in 2001 as part of power reforms, is Uganda's state-owned electricity distributor.

The ad in question instructs applicants to send their applications via email to [email protected] by 1 April 2025.

According to the National Population and Housing Census 2024 report, Uganda's unemployment rate was 12.6%, with youth unemployment at 16%. The UEDCL job ad is particularly attractive to job seekers because of its government affiliation. Such jobs are associated with job security, stable salaries and career progression.

This job ad also appears here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

But are these vacancies legitimate? We checked.

UEDCL not hiring

Several red flags point to a fake job ad.

An unofficial email address ([email protected]) is used instead of a verified UEDCL domain. Legitimate organisations, especially government-affiliated ones, would use official company emails for recruitment, not generic or free email services such as Outlook or Gmail.

We also could not find the vacancies on UEDCL's website or its official Facebook and X accounts, where the company usually advertises jobs. The only opening we found on its website was for a store assistant.

The large number of vacancies - nearly 200 - ranging from engineers to security guards, also raises suspicions. It is unusual for a company like this to advertise so many jobs at the same time without an official public announcement.

And on 19 March 2025 UEDCL flagged the job ad on their official X account.

"UEDCL is drawn to this circulating document motivating people to apply for jobs. We want to disassociate ourselves from it and also warn the public to treat [it] with all contempt it deserves.

"All our job adverts & notices are posted on the official website and socials," it wrote.

This fake job ad also appears here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

