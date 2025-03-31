Uganda: No, the UK Hasn't Blocked Uganda Airlines' Direct Flights to London Gatwick Airport

No, the UK hasn't blocked Uganda Airlines' direct flights to London Gatwick airport

IN SHORT: A Facebook post claims UK foreign secretary David Lammy has suspended Uganda Airlines' direct flights to London because of human rights abuses. Both Uganda Airlines and the Ugandan government have denied this.

A claim circulating on Facebook claims that UK foreign secretary David Lammy has blocked Uganda Airlines' direct flights to London Gatwick airport because of human rights abuses by the Ugandan government.

The post further claims that the UK government is imposing sanctions and travel restrictions on Ugandan officials.

The post attributes controversial remarks to Lammy, such as referring to Uganda's leaders as "self-serving elites" and that the UK will not allow "blood money" from the Ugandan government.

Uganda Airlines is the national airline of Uganda, flying to other countries in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and now Europe.

It announced its direct flights to London Gatwick airport on 20 March 2025. This is a major milestone for the airline.

The British High Commissioner to Uganda, Lisa Chesney, attended the announcement event for the new route in the capital Kampala. The flight will start on 18 May.

Human rights violations in Uganda

Some watchdogs say that the Ugandan government restricts freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and dissent. In the past, the authorities have arrested people and jailed others for criticising president Yoweri Museveni, while protests against corruption have led to mass arrests.

Opposition figures in Uganda have repeatedly been detained. Dr Kizza Besigye and his lawyer Eron Kiiza are among the most prominent.

But have newly launched direct flights from Kampala to London Gatwick been suspended? We checked.

Foreign carriers' permits remain valid

Through its official X account, Uganda Airlines posted a statement dismissing the claim that the British foreign secretary had suspended the airline's planned flight to Gatwick.

Uganda's transport ministry reposted the statement using its official X account and dismissed the claim.

"We wish to address a false report circulating on social media regarding the purported cancellation of our rights to operate flights to the UK. Uganda Airlines would like to clarify that this information is untrue; our Foreign Carriers Permit remains valid and has not been revoked. We are diligently preparing for the launch of our operations to London Gatwick, with the inaugural flight planned for May 18th, 2025," the statement reads in part.

There have also been official statements from the UK government's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office supporting the statement.

