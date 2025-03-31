Kenya: Ignore Fake Nomination Letter for Kenyan Cabinet Secretaries

Ignore fake nomination letter for Kenyan cabinet secretaries

IN SHORT: A document circulating online claims that the Kenyan national assembly has nominated seven prominent people for cabinet positions as part of talks between president William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga. The letter is not genuine.

A document circulating on Facebook claims that the clerk to Kenya's national assembly has asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to vet seven people nominated for cabinet positions.

The EACC is Kenya's anti-corruption body.

The letter addressed to EACC chief executive Abdi Ahmed Mohamud and purportedly signed by the clerk, Samuel Njoroge, names Prof Makau Mutua, Dr Mukhisa Kituyi, Edwin Sifuna, Dr Fred Matiang'i and three others as nominees.

It asks the anti-corruption agency to provide an integrity report, outlining any past or pending investigations, ethical breaches or corruption concerns.

In Kenya, cabinet secretaries (CSs) are appointed by the president but must be vetted and approved by parliament before taking office. The vetting process includes integrity screening by the EACC.

An unfavourable EACC report can affect a decision if a candidate has a history of corruption or is under investigation.

Among the nominees in the circulating document are well-known Kenyan political figures, including Prof Makau Mutua, a law professor, human rights activist and political commentator with close ties to veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Others named are Dr Mukhisa Kituyi, a former cabinet minister and a former secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, Dr Koki Muli Grignon, a diplomat with expertise in governance and elections matters, and Edwin Sifuna, the senator for Nairobi and secretary-general of the Orange Democratic Movement party led by Odinga.

Dr Fred Matiang'i, a former interior cabinet secretary, served under former president Uhuru Kenyatta and has announced that he will run for president in 2027.

Also listed is Muhoho Kenyatta, the younger brother of Uhuru Kenyatta.

No official source for claim, dismissed by national assembly as 'fake'

The claim emerged after a memorandum of understanding on a "broad-based government" was signed on 7 March 2025 by Ruto and Odinga.

While there have been several confirmation hearings in parliament, including for the cabinet, we did not find any official sources confirming the names in the letter.

To verify the claim, we reviewed official sources where cabinet appointments are typically announced, including Ruto's official social media accounts and the presidency's verified platforms.

The national assembly also dismissed the letter as fake through its official Facebook and X accounts.

"We wish to categorically state that the letter is fraudulent, misleading, and does not originate from the National Assembly or any of its authorised offices. No such nominations have been made, and the document should be treated with the contempt it deserves," wrote the clerk of the national assembly.

"The public is advised to rely only on official communication from the National Assembly, which is disseminated through its official channels, including its website and verified social media pages."

