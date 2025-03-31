Nigerian Police Dismiss Claims of Riots in Rivers State, Attack On Nyesom Wike's Residence

31 March 2025
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Catherine Adeniyi

Nigerian police dismiss claims of riots in Rivers state, attack on Nyesom Wike's residence

IN SHORT: Following a political power struggle in Nigeria's Rivers state, president Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in March 2025. However, claims of rioting in the state are false.

A political crisis triggered by a feud between the governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, led Nigerian president Bola Tinubu to declare a six-month state of emergency in March 2025. Wike is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The crisis led Tinubu to suspend the governor, his deputy and state lawmakers. The president then appointed and swore in retired vice admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator to run the state in the interim.

It is in this context that several Facebook posts have claimed that riots broke out in the state and Wike's residence and other properties were set on fire to prevent his return.

One of the Facebook posts reads: "Breaking News: Riots Erupt in Rivers State as Angry Youths Set Wike's House on Fire, Burn Vehicles, and Ban Him from Returning."

Was there a riot in Rivers state, or was Wike's house set on fire? We checked.

No riot in Rivers state, police confirm

In a statement reported by the media, the Rivers state police command said online reports of rioting and an attack on the FCT minister's residence were false.

"There is no record of any such incident, and normalcy prevails across the state. The general public is urged to disregard these unfounded claims, which are clearly intended to cause panic and destabilize the relative peace and security enjoyed by the good people of Rivers State," the police were quoted as saying.

Rivers state has been in the media spotlight since the state of emergency was declared, but there have been no reports of riots or damage to property, which would have been widely covered given the tense political situation.

Claims of riots in Rivers state and an attack on Nyesom Wike's residence are false.

