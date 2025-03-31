Liberia: BMMC Conducts Emergency Safety Drill

In continuation of the Bea Mining Corporation Manpower Training and Capacity Development program, the company on March 6, 2025, conducted an emergency safety drill in preparedness for rapid actions and Effective response to mining emergencies.

The Mine rescue team safety drills conducted today will help prepare our teams for responding to a mine emergency and to practically understand evacuation procedures and become familiar with escape routes.

Mining emergencies are some of the most challenging situations in industrial operations, often involving high risks to human life, environmental damage, and operational disruptions and such, these emergencies require well-organized responses and robust rescue strategies.

Several young people from the projects host communities have been recruited to form part of the company's Mine Rescue team which demonstrates the company's commitment to developing the local skillsets.

In Mapa 1, a worker replacing the base plates inside the CIL tank suddenly loses consciousness. Seeing this, the foreman first evacuates the area and moves to a safe location. Foreman using the radio and inform security department. The security team notifies the clinic and rescue teams, prompting all relevant departments to respond to the incident.

The security department ensures that entry and exit routes always remain clear, keeps unauthorized personnel away from the area, and secures the operation. While the medical team waits with an ambulance, the rescue personnel first assess whether the accident site is safe. Witnesses are present at the scene for the investigation. The foreman and the witnesses report hearing a noise and seeing their colleague lying on the ground.

For an initial assessment, a personnel member wearing a full-face mask enters the tank and conducts a gas measurement. Once the gas measurement results confirm that the area is safe, the rescue chief gives approval for entry. Since it is not possible to remove the injured person from inside the CIL tank using a standard stretcher, the method of extraction depends on the condition of the injured worker. Either a stretcher or a man-lifting basket can be used for transportation. Given the possibility that the worker may have fallen, the rescue chief decides to use a stretcher for the extraction.

The rescue personnel request a stretcher from the rigger. Meanwhile, the rigger prepares the crane for the rescue operation. Before attaching the stretcher to the crane, the rigger removes all slings and other attachments from the crane hook. The stretcher is securely attached to the crane hook and lowered into the CIL tank.

The injured worker is secured to the stretcher by the rescue personnel. The rigger follows only the rescue chief's instructions, ensuring a careful and safe lift without rushing. The injured worker is successfully transported to the ambulance and handed over to the medical team."

Effective response to mining emergencies requires a comprehensive approach encompassing preparedness, rapid action, and advanced technology. BMMC Mine rescue teams, supported by cutting-edge equipment and specialized vehicles, are indispensable in mitigating the risks associated with mining. By investing in safety measures and fostering a culture of vigilance, Bea Mountain Mining Corporation can ensure the safety of their workers while maintaining operational continuity.

Incorporating these strategies not only enhances the safety of mining operations but also reinforces the industry's commitment to sustainable and responsible practices.