West Africa: Ecowas Court Gives Govt 30 Days to Respond to Emma Glassco's Human Rights Suit

Abuja — The Liberian government has been given 30 days to respond to a lawsuit filed by suspended National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) Director General Emma Matieh Glassco at the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The case alleges wrongful dismissal, abuse of power, and denial of due process.

The ECOWAS Court officially registered Glassco's application on March 24, 2025, and subsequently issued a notice to the Liberian government to submit its defense. Failure to respond within the stipulated timeframe could lead to a default judgment in favor of Madam Glassco.

Suspension and Allegations

Glassco, appointed in 2022 by former President George Weah, was suspended by President Joseph Boakai on February 12, 2025. The decision was based on a resolution purportedly passed by the NaFAA Board of Directors, which called for a comprehensive investigation into her stewardship. The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) and the Ministry of Justice were instructed to probe her administration's financial dealings and operational decisions.

However, Glassco maintains that the Board's decision was neither legitimate nor procedurally sound. Her legal filing argues that her four-year tenure, as stipulated under Section 3.4.2 of the NaFAA Act, was unlawfully disrupted without just cause. She contends that the suspension was politically motivated and carried out in bad faith.

In a strongly worded petition, Glassco accused the Liberian government of violating her constitutional rights under Article 20(a), which guarantees due process. She further argued that the Board of Directors that approved her suspension was incomplete and lacked the legal authority to make such a decision.

Claims of Harassment and Reputational Damage

Beyond the allegations of illegal suspension, Glassco's complaint outlines a series of what she describes as "state-organized harassment" tactics. According to her legal team, she has endured emotional distress, reputational damage, and public humiliation.

"Applicant says it lives in fear because of constant harassment and intimidation initiated by the Respondent's President mainly to deprive Applicant of the opportunity of asserting legitimate contractual rights," the suit claims.

Glassco further accused President Boakai's administration of using the suspension to undermine her legacy and derail ongoing initiatives in the fisheries sector. Her legal representatives emphasized that during her tenure, Liberia's fisheries industry had gained international recognition, notably hosting a global fisheries conference that drew high-profile participants, including President Boakai himself.

Demands and Legal Arguments

Glassco is seeking financial compensation amounting to $175,000 for the remaining year of her tenure, alongside $10 million in general damages for emotional distress and reputational harm. Additionally, she has called for a public apology from the Liberian government and a retraction of any statements or publications portraying her as corrupt.

Her legal team, led by former Liberian Supreme Court Justice Kabineh Muhammad Ja'neh, filed the suit under Articles 9(4) and 10(d) of the ECOWAS Protocol. These provisions grant the regional court jurisdiction to hear human rights cases brought by individuals when domestic remedies are deemed ineffective or compromised.

Legal experts suggest the case could set a precedent for protecting tenure-based officials in Liberia.