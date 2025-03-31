Somalia: FAO Partners With Scrp to Enhance Agricultural Resilience in Puntland, Jubaland, and Hirshabelle

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in collaboration with the Somalia Crisis Recovery and Prevention (SCRP) program, is making significant strides in empowering farmers across Puntland, Jubaland, and Hirshabelle.

Through targeted capacity-building initiatives, the FAO is providing comprehensive training on best agricultural practices, focusing on sustainable techniques that enhance productivity and resilience.

As part of this initiative, farmers in these regions are receiving quality seeds and practical knowledge, enabling them to significantly increase their food production.

This program is crucial in strengthening local agricultural systems, improving food security, and equipping farmers to better withstand future challenges.

The partnership aims to foster long-term agricultural growth by ensuring that farmers not only increase their yields but also develop the skills necessary for adapting to evolving environmental and economic conditions.

With these efforts, the FAO and SCRP are laying the foundation for a more resilient and sustainable agricultural future in Somalia.