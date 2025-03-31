Somalia: FAO Partners With Scrp to Enhance Agricultural Resilience in Puntland, Jubaland, and Hirshabelle

31 March 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in collaboration with the Somalia Crisis Recovery and Prevention (SCRP) program, is making significant strides in empowering farmers across Puntland, Jubaland, and Hirshabelle.

Through targeted capacity-building initiatives, the FAO is providing comprehensive training on best agricultural practices, focusing on sustainable techniques that enhance productivity and resilience.

As part of this initiative, farmers in these regions are receiving quality seeds and practical knowledge, enabling them to significantly increase their food production.

This program is crucial in strengthening local agricultural systems, improving food security, and equipping farmers to better withstand future challenges.

The partnership aims to foster long-term agricultural growth by ensuring that farmers not only increase their yields but also develop the skills necessary for adapting to evolving environmental and economic conditions.

With these efforts, the FAO and SCRP are laying the foundation for a more resilient and sustainable agricultural future in Somalia.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.