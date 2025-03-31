Southern Africa: Presidents of Mozambique and Botswana Visited the SADC Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Center (Shoc), in Nacala-Mozambique

document

In a significant step towards bolstering regional disaster preparedness, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre (SHOC) in Nacala, Republic of Mozambique, on 28th March 2025 hosted His Excellency President Daniel Francisco Chapo of Mozambique and His Excellency President Advocate Duma Boko of Botswana. This landmark visit underscores the unwavering commitment of SADC leaders to safeguarding the region against the escalating threats of disasters.

The visit to the SHOC's state-of-the-art Situation Room, a pioneering facility within the SADC region, served as a crucial opportunity to showcase the center's pivotal role in coordinating and supporting member states during emergencies. The Situation Room, equipped with cutting-edge technology, facilitates real-time information sharing, analysis, and rapid response coordination, significantly enhancing the region's capacity to mitigate the impact of crises.

The visit holds particular significance as it fulfills the commitment made by the newly inaugurated Presidents of Mozambique and Botswana to witness firsthand the operationalisation of the SHOC. It is noteworthy to recall that the foundation of this vital center was laid by their predecessors in June 2021, highlighting the continuity and sustained dedication to regional resilience.

During the visit, discussions centered on the SHOC's alignment with the United Nations' "Early Warnings for All" initiative, emphasising the shared vision of proactive disaster risk reduction. The emphasis on early warning systems and preparedness strategies underscores the collective commitment to protecting the lives and livelihoods of SADC citizens.

The SHOC stands as a testament to the power of regional collaboration, demonstrating the SADC's proactive approach to addressing humanitarian challenges. By strengthening our collective resilience, we are better equipped to protect our Member States and ensure sustainable development across the region.

The SADC Secretariat extends its profound gratitude to the European Union for their generous financial support, which has been instrumental in the establishment and operationalisation of the SHOC. Appreciation is also extended to the implementing partners: the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), and the CIMA Research Foundation, for their invaluable expertise and dedication.

SADC remains committed to fostering a resilient region, and the SHOC stands as a beacon of hope and preparedness for the challenges that lie ahead.