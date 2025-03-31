Liberia: Choose Your Career Path Wisely

The former Secretary General of the Mano River Union, Ambassador Medina Wesseh, cautions students at Ricks Institute to choose their career path wisely for a better future.

"One of the best things you can do for yourself is to take your time study a lesson, know exactly what you want to do; you must enjoy what you want to do; don't let anybody tell you Oh, that one can make money; this one cannot make money", she advises students.

Ambassador Wesseh gave the caution while serving as keynote speaker at a career day program hosted by Ricks Institute in Brewerville, outside Monrovia at the weekend.

"Another thing you students must do to be useful citizens, you must first exhibit love for that thing which you choose to follow as a careerpath, because if you don't love what you chose, you won't be able to succeed."

The career day program is a new initiative undertaken by the school administration in helping students to have a clear understanding of what a career is, and to discover that which they want to pursue upon leaving high school.

The administration notes that one of those things that is lacking in most academic institutions in Liberia is career guardian and counselor, who will be able to nurture students that might find it extremely difficult in choosing a careerpath.

Ambassador Wesseh, a communication specialist, diplomat, lawyer and politician, encourages students to put love above whatever profession they choose for themselves, instead of money.

"Don't put money at the front of every careerpath that you will choose for yourself; create love for your profession; the money will come later, but if you begin with money, you won't go far in that profession."

She continues that it means that when a student pick or chooses a profession, it must be something he or she wants to do, stressing "It must be something you understand; it must be something you like. It must be something you enjoy."

"I haven't said it must be something that earns you or gives you money. I haven't put that word in there, because it is a living. Even missionary work. If you want to be a missionary, they will give you some more money. But the money is not what you must put ahead. Because money doesn't buy you everything", she further cautions the students.

She defines the word career as a noun, adding that it is an occupation which is undertaken for a long period of time in a person's life. "It means it's a life decision you must make. "

According to her, it doesn't mean one should trap himself, as a career is a not a cage. "You must make that decision to be able to say this is what I want to do. You may like it now, and you can change your mind later. We can say some people in their home, a career is almost chosen for them. My father is a carpenter; I want to be a carpenter."

She references graduates from the University of Liberia, and all other universities, noting that there's is a correlation, as nearly all of the graduates focus on Accounting, Sociology, Administration, but notes that they would difficulty in finding job.

"But if you study Agriculture, if you study Pharmacology, if you study Aquatic engineering, you will be two or three when you come from there. You will find a job somewhere."

"So in other words, the easier it is to learn and pass, the more difficult it is to find a job. The harder it is to study in the Sciences, in Agriculture, in Mathematics, in Physics, the easier it is to find a job. You understand", she tells the students.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Vice Principal for Administration at Ricks, Kpaka Kemah, expresses gratitude to Ambassador Wesseh, for what he terms a timely inspiration to students.

We are grateful that one of our very own has returned to inspire our students. This message will resonate in the minds of these students, for this Ambassador, we say thank you for honoring our invitation.

You see, career is something that we don't have in our schools; that's why here at Rick's Institute, we thought to introduce it to help our students"

Principal Kemah says lack of guidance counselors in schools poses threat to students who are leaving high school, because they find it extremely difficult to pick a profession, something, he says, needs serious attention in the educational system here. Editing by Jonathan Browne