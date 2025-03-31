Egypt: Sis - Millions of Egyptians Gathered in Solidarity Rallies With the Palestinian People

On Monday, March 31, 2025, Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) said that millions of Egyptians gathered in solidarity rallies after performing Eid al-Fitr prayer in hundreds of public squares, mosques, and Islamic centers across all regions of Egypt's governorates. These gatherings occupied most of the designated prayer spaces, totaling 6,240 across all governorates.

SIS stated that demonstrators raised thousands of Palestinian and Egyptian flags, as well as banners in Arabic and English. They also chanted slogans during these rallies, which lasted for several hours after the conclusion of the Eid al-Fitr prayer.

These demonstrations conveyed several direct political messages. First, full support for Egypt's political leadership in all its firm positions rejecting the bloody aggression on Gaza and its unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and their rights since the beginning of the aggression.

Second, a complete and steadfast rejection by the Egyptian people of any plans to displace the Palestinian people from their land.

Third, a complete condemnation of the genocide in Gaza and a call for the international community to take swift and decisive action against it.

Fourth, an outright rejection of all attempts to eliminate the Palestinian cause, affirming that the issue can only be resolved when the Palestinian people attain their legitimate rights, foremost among them the establishment of an independent state on their land within the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Fifth, a demand for an immediate, total, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, putting an end to the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the ongoing genocide.

The SIS concluded that these millions of demonstrators, carrying these clear and direct messages, reaffirm the authenticity of the Egyptian people's steadfast support for the Palestinian cause--a stance that has remained unchanged for nearly eight decades. It also underscores the complete harmony between the Egyptian people and their leadership, which has taken strong and resolute positions since the beginning of the aggression against Gaza. Egypt stands as a unified entity--its people and leadership--remaining steadfast until the aggression ceases and all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people are restored.