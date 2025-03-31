Angola: Police Arrest Two Citizens for Allegedly Aiding Illegal Immigration

30 March 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza — Kongo - Two national citizens were arrested last weekend by the National Police (PN) in the northern province of Zaire for alleged aiding illegal immigration.

The citizens are Garcia António Lombo (driver) and Garvão Manuel Kanga (helper) detained at the Loge river checkpoint, in the municipality of Nzeto, when they were transporting two D.R Congo citizens in an irregular migratory status to Luanda in a vehicle.

According to a note from the Zaire Provincial Command of the PN, which ANGOP had access to on Sunday (30), the accused charged 100,000 kwanzas for each immigrant who enters national territory via the land border in the municipality of Luvo.

The arrest, according to the police note, occurred at around 3:00 a.m., with the alleged traffickers receiving 50% of the amount charged, while the other part would be delivered as soon as they arrived in Luanda.

At the time, the authorities also seized the van in which they were travelling.

The illegal immigrants were taken to the local Immigration and Foreigners Service (SME), while the Angolans were handed over to the Public Prosecutor's Office for the appropriate legal proceedings.

