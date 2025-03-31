Africa: Australia Invites Angola to Participate in Forum On Mining and Energy in Africa

Luanda — Angola has been invited to participate in the 23rd edition of Africa Down Under (ADU), on Mining and Energy in Africa, which is schedule to be held from 3 to 5 September 2025, at the Pan Pacific Conference Centre, in Perth, Australia.

A press release from the Angolan Embassy in that country, to which ANGOP had access on Sunday, informs that the invitation was delivered to the Angolan ambassador to the Commonwealth of Australia, António Luvualu de Carvalho, by the representative of Paydirt Media Group, the Australia's mining magazine, which is the event's organizer, Jeff Hart.

During the audience granted to him on Friday, 28 March, at the Angolan Embassy, Jeff Hart explained that Africa Down Under is the main forum for business and government relations between Australia and Africa and was initially launched to raise awareness of Australia's interests in the Mining and Energy sectors in Africa.

He highlighted that the organization has high expectations regarding Angola's participation in the event, since in Australia there are very positive indicators regarding the growth of the mining sector in Angola, with the country having several mining companies already installed, and others still to be installed.

The official also explained that the three-day event is evolving to become the largest Africa-focused mining event held outside the continent, which is reflected in the number of high-profile participants each year, averaging between 3,000 and 5,000 delegates.

For the next edition, the ADU will require its traditional format in Perth, with conferences, face-to-face meetings, as well as networking.

In previous editions, Africa Down Under has already had the participation of delegations from Angola at ministerial and business level.

Africa Down Under takes place during "Africa Week" with several events on research, education, infrastructure, sustainable development, energy, as well as certain social and cultural aspects.

