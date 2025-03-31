Angolan Armed Forces Promote Medical Training Program

29 March 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A training program, called "Excellence in Medicine", is being developed by the Main Military Hospital which is also a Higher Education Institute (HMP/IS) with the aim of training doctors, nurses, diagnostic and therapeutic technicians with greater knowledge and skills.

According to a note ANGOP had access to on Saturday (29), the training began on Monday (24) and also aims to improve the quality of medical care in the health units of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) and for the general public.

The note mentions that the program, which has the participation of specialists from Portugal, the United States of America (USA) and Brazil, will enable the training of around a thousand professionals to work in the health network.

The training expected to last five years will be carried out in two modalities, which is one in Angola and the other abroad, with internships of three (3), six (6) or 12 months, according to the individual schedule in the hospital units of the trainers.

The training session is headed by the international urologist Nuno Azevedo, who gathers extensive experience in the field and is composed of specialists in areas such as urology, anaesthesia and instrumentation.

According to the press release, in addition to the training, the specialists will perform endoscopic prostate surgery (in patients with cancer and hyperplasia) and endoscopic intrarenal surgeries with flexible instruments, as well as fragmentation of stones with laser.

The aim of the partnership is to gain international experience and allow the country's health professionals to return better prepared and with new diagnostic and treatment skills.

