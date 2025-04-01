Uganda: Ad967 - Ugandans See Health As a Key Priority for Government Action, Endorse Universal Access

Many say obtaining medical care is difficult, often requires a bribe.

Key findings

Health ranks as the most important problem that Ugandans want their government to address: Six in 10 respondents (61%) cite health as a top priority, well ahead of education (36%), infrastructure/roads (34%), and water supply (26%).

Three-fourths (74%) of citizens say a family member went without medical treatment or medicines at least once during the 12 months before the survey, including 32% who say this happened "many times" or "always."

Among the 72% of Ugandans who contacted a public health clinic or hospital during the previous year, about two-thirds (65%) say getting the medical care they needed was "difficult" or "very difficult." o Four in 10 respondents (41%) who sought care say they had to pay a bribe to obtain the services they needed.

A slim majority (52%) of respondents say the government is doing a good job of improving basic health services, but almost as many (48%) disagree. o Almost two-thirds (65%) of citizens express confidence in the Ministry of Health.

A strong majority (63%) of Ugandans say the government should ensure universal access to adequate health care, even if that means raising taxes.

Access to health care is often the difference between life and death. In Uganda, health has long been considered a crucial priority, unsurprising in a country where limited investment, poor infrastructure, and a shortage of health care workers leave large segments of the population without adequate medical care (Afrobarometer, 2023; Turyamureba, Yawe, & Oryema, 2023).

Corruption is one critical challenge for Uganda's health care sector, as it significantly hinders access to essential medical services. A study by Uganda's Inspectorate of Government (2021) conservatively estimated that in 2019, the cost of corruption in Uganda's health care sector amounted to nearly UGX670 billion (about U.S. $175 million).

Corruption increases inequality, as access to medical services often depends on patients' ability to pay informal fees. Health care workers, acting as informal gatekeepers, have been reported to solicit bribes for services that are officially free, a practice that places a financial burden on patients and undermines trust in the public health system (Inspectorate of Government, 2021). In addition, procurement corruption and favouritism in contract allocation often result in inflated prices and substandard goods, compromising the quality of health care delivery (Inspectorate of Government, 2021).

Many developing countries, including Uganda, also face challenges with human resources in the health care system. Inadequate salaries, low job satisfaction and employee morale, and limited training opportunities may go some way toward explaining the prevalence of bribery, absenteeism, and the "brain drain" of emigrating professionals (Ndanyi, 2024).

The government has announced its intention to implement a National Health Insurance Scheme, a universal medical aid programme for which citizens will be required to make a monthly contribution, although the president is yet to sign the relevant legislation (Daily Monitor, 2025).

This dispatch reports on citizens' experiences and evaluations of the Ugandan health system. Findings from the most recent Afrobarometer survey show that health remains citizens' top priority for government action. Three-fourths of citizens say a family member went without needed medical care at least once during the past year. And among those who had contact with a public health facility, most say obtaining care was difficult, and four in 10 report having to pay a bribe.

Despite these personal challenges, a slim majority of Ugandans say the government is doing a good job of improving basic health services, and three-fourths express trust in the Ministry of Health. But a clear majority want the government to ensure universal access to adequate health care, even at the cost of higher taxes.

John Ssebunya Ssebunya John is a researcher at Hatchile Consult Ltd., the Afrobarometer national partner in Uganda.