Ethiopia Signs Two Financing Agreements With World Bank to Finance Education Transformation for Learning Operation

31 March 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia has signed a Financing Agreement amounting to 50 Million USD in the form of a Loan from International Development Association Country Performance Allocations and a Grant Agreement of 46.367 million USD from the Global Partnership for Education Fund; in total USD 96.367 million with the World Bank (also acting as Grant Agent for Global Partnership for Education Fund).

The agreements will support the Ethiopian government in increasing equitable access and improving learning outcomes in pre-primary and primary education, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The funding further will focus on implementing an innovative professional development package for in-service teachers, particularly targeting pre-primary and grades 1-6 teachers of mother-tongue languages and mathematics. The program will provide strategic pre-service and in-service teacher training support aligned with the new curriculum.

Additionally, it will enhance the capacity of current and prospective school leaders with a focus on female leadership and ensure the equitable provision of both print and digital teaching and learning materials tailored to the new curriculum.

The Agreements underscore Ethiopia's commitment to improving learning outcomes and increasing access to quality education, particularly in the pre-primary and primary levels, as part of its broader strategy to drive sustainable development in the country.

Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide and Country Director for Ethiopia, Eritrea, Sudan, and South Sudan, Maryam Salim signed the two Agreements on behalf of the Ethiopian Government and the World Bank, respectively.

