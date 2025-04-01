Zimbabwe: Protests Flop . . . Peace Prevails Nationwide . . . Govt Commends Zimbabweans for Ignoring Illegal Demos

A planned demonstration that had been called for yesterday by former Zanu PF Central Committee member, Blessed Geza, was a monumental flop as Zimbabweans chose to uphold the peace and tranquillity prevailing in the country.

Peace prevailed nationwide, with no meaningful demonstrations recorded as it was business as usual.

Schools were open and learners attended classes as usual.

The day served as a testament to the resilience and commitment of Zimbabweans to maintain harmony in their communities, despite the call for unrest.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere expressed gratitude to the general citizenry for choosing to maintain law and order in the country.

"We would like to thank all Zimbabweans for the peace and tranquillity experienced throughout the country. It was business as usual.

"The illegal primary wish of the cyber terrorists did not materialise," he said.

Dr Muswere rallied the nation to remain united, vigilant and steadfast.

"As we continue to appreciate the role of the security sector in the maintenance of law and order, we must remain united, vigilant and steadfast against any attempts to disrupt development.

"Together we have a shared responsibility to develop our country.

"We are masters of our destiny. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo," he said.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi told The Herald last night that the situation was generally calm countrywide.

"The situation was generally calm today (yesterday) and we would want to applaud the public for being responsible and shunning any acts of disorder. We will however, be issuing out a comprehensive statement tomorrow (today) morning," he said.

Comm Nyathi implored the public to ignore the misinformation being peddled on social media platforms.

"The ZRP reiterates that the situation in Harare CBD is normal and calm including at Robert Mugabe Square where some social media sites are falsely claiming that there are people barricading roads with stones.

"This is not correct.

"The public should ignore calls by individuals and syndicates through some social media sites to engage in unlawful public gathering activities. The police warn social media sites against the circulation of old videos with the aim of causing alarm and despondency in the country," he said.

Earlier in the day, Comm Nyathi had said the ZRP assures the public that the situation in the country is peaceful.

"As police officers conduct patrols, the public should feel free to embark on their day to day activities."

He said people were conducting their day to day businesses without any hassles and that police will remain firm on the ground.

Comm Nyathi warned some online media outlets against circulating old videos alleging that they were demonstrations that were going on in some cities, especially Bulawayo.

He said some of these videos are meant to cause despondency and alarm among the public.

"The ZRP warns Zim/Global Eye WhatsApp Channel against circulating old videos of alleged demonstrations in Bulawayo today. Bulawayo is calm and peaceful. The public should ignore the video posted by Zim/Global Eye WhatsApp Channel as it is false. Facts on the ground in Bulawayo clearly speak for themselves. Police officers are fully deployed on the ground," Comm Nyathi said.

In Masvingo it was business as usual residents and businesses operated normally in a peaceful and tranquil environment.

No incidences of violence were reported in Masvingo City and other parts of the province where people conducted their business as usual while major shops and supermarkets including banks were open like any normal day.

Schools also conducted lessons just like any other day with pupils reporting for classes at institutions such as Victoria Primary and High schools, Masvingo Christian and Mucheke High schools in Mucheke.

The majority of small shops that trade in motor vehicle spare parts and building materials were also open together with pharmacies.

Vehicular traffic in the city centre was around 70 percent in Masvingo City from morning which indicated that people were going about their business as usual.

Only a limited number of small shops were closed in the city centre while it was all calm in the suburbs with residents going about their business.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said there had been no incidents of violence or disturbances since morning across the province.

"Everything is quiet and normal and people are going about their business peacefully. We have not received a single report of violence and disturbances and we continue to monitor the situation closely," said Insp Dhewa.