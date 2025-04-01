Zimbabwe: March 31 Protests - Police Fire Tear Gas At Demonstrators, Briefly Detain Journalists in Harare

TENS of disgruntled citizens took to the streets, Monday, protesting against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, after what had started as an unusually quiet day in the capital.

The demonstrators converged at Robert Mugabe Square, also known as Freedom Square, around 1030 hours heeding to calls by expelled Zanu PF Central Committee member and war veteran Blessed Geza, demanding Mnangagwa's immediate resignation.

Despite police efforts to clear Freedom Square, the protesters repeatedly reappeared in groups, sometimes circling the perimeter fence of the Harare Magistrates Court.

Police fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowds, but to no avail.

The protesters barricaded the intersection of Rotten Row and Robert Mugabe streets with stones, rendering it impassable for motorists.

Demonstrators were audibly heard chanting "Tipeiwo Commander" (Give us the Commander) and "2030 taramba" (We reject 2030), alternating between the two slogans.

NewZimbabwe.com spoke to a couple of protesters who explained that "tipeiwo commander" referred to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

"This is the time for Chiwenga to take over. He has worked many years as a disciplined soldier. Mnangagwa must respect Chiwenga," said a demonstrator identified as Frank.

In a separate development, police rounded up nine journalists outside Harare Magistrates Courts and transported them to Harare Central Police Station, where they were briefly detained.

The journalists were released after being interrogated about who they were interviewing during the protests and which media outlets they worked for.

The journalists were profiled and screened before being released without charge.

While the police issued a statement dismissing images and visuals of protesters as lacking credibility, this denial fell flat, as various media platforms widely shared the latest updates from the Harare protests.

NewZimbabwe.com also observed that police arrested scores of people, but some were subsequently released and could be seen rejoining the demonstration.

This could suggest that some protesters have questionable motives, or that the police are exercising a degree of leniency - a marked contrast to their previous and traditional treatment of opposition protesters.

However, some were arrested and taken to Harare Central Police Station.