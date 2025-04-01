Kenya: Gachagua Fires Back At Ruto, Calls President a Pathological Liar

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has responded angrily to President William Ruto's remarks about their fallout, accusing the President of lying and misleading the public.

The response came after Ruto's interview at Sagana State Lodge on Monday night, where he addressed Gachagua's impeachment for the first time, accusing his former deputy of causing his own downfall.

"I am now convinced more than ever before, that pathological lying is a mental disorder. The greatest existential threat to our beloved country is outright lying to the people of Kenya without blinking and failure by a leader to put his team together to harmonise their lies. I weep for my country, Kenya," he tweeted.

Ruto claimed Gachagua's constant conflicts with officials and MPs, including complaints about bloggers like Dennis Itumbi, were a distraction from his duties.

"He was not working; he was always engaged in fights, constantly complaining about officials. I had to intervene every time until I got tired," Ruto said.

Ruto also revealed that Gachagua had demanded Ksh10 billion to resolve issues in Mt. Kenya, threatening Ruto with a one-term presidency if the money was not provided.

"I refused when he asked me for Sh10 billion, saying that if I didn't give him the money, I would be a one-term president. This is someone I repeatedly shielded from impeachment when leaders sought his removal for intimidation, but at some point, I gave up," Ruto said.

In response, Gachagua's tweet hit hard, accusing Ruto of being dishonest and warning of the dangers of leaders who manipulate the truth for political gain.

Gachagua, who was impeached in October 2024 on charges including abuse of office and tribalism, had previously positioned himself as a vocal critic of Ruto's leadership. His impeachment led to political tensions in the Mt. Kenya region, where Gachagua was once a key figure in rallying support for Ruto in the 2022 elections.

Despite the fallouts, Ruto maintained confidence in his connection with the Mt. Kenya electorate, noting that his bond with the region was built over decades.

"I have been visiting Mt. Kenya for over 20 years. This is not a friendship of months or days; it is one built over decades. Such a bond cannot be questioned based on a few months of political shifts," he said.

Ruto also dismissed claims that he had neglected the region, highlighting infrastructure projects initiated under his administration, including roads and housing developments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Legal Affairs Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President also took a shot at former Attorney General Justin Muturi, accusing him of incompetence during his time in office.

"I moved him to the Cabinet, and he absconded meetings," Ruto said, referencing Muturi's public criticisms, especially regarding the abductions of youths.

Despite Ruto's efforts to placate the political fallout, Gachagua's harsh words reflect the growing tensions in the region, where some voters have voiced their discontent over the President's leadership and his handling of Gachagua's removal.

As Ruto continues his tour of Mt. Kenya, he is set to launch and inspect various multi-billion-shilling projects across the region, including modern fresh produce markets aimed at benefiting small-scale traders. However, his administration continues to face resistance from key political figures like Gachagua, who remain outspoken in their criticisms.