Ethiopia's Quest for Access to Sea Through Peaceful Means Acceptable - Israeli Ambassador

Addis Ababa, — The quest for Ethiopia to access sea outlets through peaceful and diplomatic means is acceptance, Israeli Ambassador to Ethiopia, Abraham Negussie underscored.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ambassador Abraham emphasized that Ethiopia's quest for sustainable sea outlet is essential and fundamentally significant to the country.

Accordingly, the move Ethiopia has been making to obtain sea outlets based on peaceful and diplomatic means is acceptable, the ambassador added.

In this regard, the approach the government follows to obtain sea outlets is essential to sustain the economic growth of the country with the largest population, he said.

He expressed his hope that countries that are keen for justice will rightly address Ethiopia's demands for sea and emphasized that a country with a largest number of population should not be deprived of its right to access sea.

Ambassador Abraham also stressed that access for sustainable sea outlet is critical to accommodate the growing economy of the country.

Ethiopia's pursuit of sea is essential to sustain to the growing economy of the country and benefits of the people, calling for solution, he stressed.