Ethiopia's Agricultural Reforms Yield Transformative Results - Minister Girma

Girma Amente, the Minister of Agriculture, highlighted that Ethiopia is entering a new era of transformation, fueled by the significant successes in the agricultural sector following nationwide reforms.

Minister Girma, in an interview with ENA, stated that agricultural reforms have established a foundation for structural transformation.

He noted the successful expansion of cluster farming, mechanized agriculture, and year-round cultivation, shifting away from rain-dependent practices, adding these initiatives have significantly increased production and productivity, driving a transformative period for Ethiopia.

The Minister also stressed the importance of sustainable gains, citing the Green Legacy Initiative's role in promoting climate-resilient agricultural practices.

Agriculture State Minister Meles Mekonnen and Disaster Risk Management Commissioner Shiferaw Teklemariam shared with ENA the transformative results of the agricultural reforms.

State Minister Meles Mekonnen said that a ten-year strategic plan, in line with the national development plan is underway to enhance food security throughout Ethiopia.

Meles reported a significant expansion in cultivated land, from 12.5 million hectares pre-reform to 20.5 million hectares during the Meher season.

According to the state minister, this resulted in a surge in national harvests, from 293 million to 608 million quintals. "Wheat production also saw dramatic growth, rising from 48.5 million to 152 million quintals in the Meher season.

The irrigated summer wheat program expanded from 3,500 hectares in 2011 to 3.5 million hectares, with a target harvest of 172 million quintals," he added.

Commissioner Shiferaw Teklemariam on his part emphasized that agricultural successes have enhanced the country's resilience to natural and man-made disasters using domestic resources.

He also stated the nationwide implementation of a national policy promoting self-reliance in humanitarian assistance and these efforts indicated Ethiopia's commitment to building resilience and sustainable development amidst global challenges.