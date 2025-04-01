Zimbabweans Reject Demonstrations Call

31 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)

After social media induced anxieties over possible demonstrations, businesses are now opening up in the capital and other cities, with both human and vehicular traffic peaking. Across the country, Zimbabweans have roundly ignored calls for picketing that were being fanned by social media activists, with police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi saying it is peaceful across the country.

"The ZRP assures the public that the situation in the country is peaceful. As police officers conduct patrols, the public should feel free to embark on their day-to-day activities."

He said people are conducting their businesses without any hurdles, adding that the police will remain firmly on the ground to ensure peace prevails.

