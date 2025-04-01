South Africa-Bound Malawi Bus Involved in an Accident Near Karoi...Three Feared Dead, Several Injured

At least three Malawian nationals are feared dead while 15 others were injured yesterday evening when the bus they were traveling in rammed into a haulage truck and rolled into a drain at Kingsview, about 30 kilometres east of Karoi.

The Achisi Bus was travelling from Malawi to South Africa using the Zambia via Zimbabwe route.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at the 165-kilometre peg along the Harare-Chirundu Road on March 30 at around 4.50 pm," he said.

"Three foreign nationals were killed while 15 others were injured when a bus that was coming from Malawi with 119 passengers on board veered off the road before overturning and landing on its left side.

"The driver had allegedly tried to avoid a collision with a recovery truck which was towing another truck that had been involved in a road accident," he said.

The deceased were taken to Karoi General Hospital mortuary, while the injured were taken to the same institution for treatment.

Those in critical condition were transported to Chinhoyi Provincial and Sally Mugabe Hospitals.

The other passengers who did not sustain any injuries are currently being sheltered at Chikangwe Hall in the farming town.