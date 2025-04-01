Zimbabwe: National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Directs Zimura to Suspend U.S.$150 Tariff

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) has stepped in to halt the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura)'s controversial US$150 licensing fee for live bands, ordering its immediate suspension.

In February this year, Zimura directed a local restaurant to ensure that all performing bands obtain a valid license, costing US$150 per event, which is a sharp increase from the previous US$50 annual fee.

This directive divided opinions within the music sector, prompting NACZ to facilitate a dialogue in Harare two weeks ago.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from NACZ, Zimura, academics, associations, unions, composers, cover band leaders, and intellectual property beneficiaries.

Discussions focused on establishing a fair and sustainable tariff structure for cover bands operating in Zimbabwe.

Following the meeting, NACZ's communication and marketing manager, Aggabu Nyabinde, expressed satisfaction with the progress and stated that Zimura had shown a willingness to reconsider the fee structure.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Zimura issued a public notice on Friday, reaffirming its stance.

The statement reminded cover bands and event organisers that performing copyrighted music without a valid license is a violation of the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act (Chapter 26:05).

"Effective immediately, all performers and organisers must obtain the necessary licenses before staging any event featuring protected musical works," Zimura stated.

They also warned that they will be conducting nationwide monitoring in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, with legal action set to be taken against those found violating copyright regulations.

Through a statement issued yesterday, NACZ executive director Napoleon Nyanhi instructed Zimura to "regularise its registration with NACZ as an arts association."

Furthermore, NACZ said "all directives for payment of the $150 tariff are suspended immediately pending the conclusion of the registration, dialogue, and negotiation processes."

NACZ said Zimura's move was drastic, noting that the sharp fee increase had caused widespread panic among venue owners and musicians, leading to lost bookings and cancellations of performances.

While Zimura argues that cover bands profit from copyrighted works without compensating the original rights holders - including widows and orphaned children of legendary musicians - NACZ maintains that a balance must be struck between copyright enforcement and grassroots arts development.