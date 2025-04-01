Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Harare Province Recommends Co-Option of Businessman Tagwireyi Into Central Committee

31 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

Zanu PF Harare Province has resolved to recommend the co-option of businessman, Cde Kudakwashe Tagwirei, into the ruling party's Central Committee.

Speaking at the Zanu PF Harare Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting held at the party office this afternoon, the party's provincial chairperson Cde Godwills Masimirembwa said: "Members of the Central Committee in Harare have proposed that Cde Tagwirei be recommended for co-option into the Central Committee of Zanu PF.

"Cde Tagwirei is a party member in the Harare Metropolitan Province.

"He is a business strategist, a visionary business leader."

Cde Masimirembwa highlighted that Cde Tagwirei is an asset to Harare Province.

"So the proposal was put forward by members of the Central Committee and the PCC unanimously agreed to recommend him for co-option into the Central Committee of Zanu PF.

"We are going to submit this recommendation to the party's Secretary-General, Dr Obert Mpofu," said Cde Masimirembwa.

Zanu PF Harare Youth chairman Cde Emmanuel Mahachi commended the decision, saying Cde Tagwirei has been instrumental in mobilising resources for the party.

"We are happy that Cde Tagwirei will give advice and direction to help in the growth of the party. He is always available in times of need for the party. We really support the co-option of Cde Tagwirei."

The Provincial Coordinating Committee also co-opted Cde Voyage Dambuza as the Political Commissar taking over from Cde Kudakwashe Damson, who reverts to being a card-carrying member.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.