Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Harare Province Recommends Co-Option of Businessman Tagwireyi Into Central Committee

Zanu PF Harare Province has resolved to recommend the co-option of businessman, Cde Kudakwashe Tagwirei, into the ruling party's Central Committee.

Speaking at the Zanu PF Harare Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting held at the party office this afternoon, the party's provincial chairperson Cde Godwills Masimirembwa said: "Members of the Central Committee in Harare have proposed that Cde Tagwirei be recommended for co-option into the Central Committee of Zanu PF.

"Cde Tagwirei is a party member in the Harare Metropolitan Province.

"He is a business strategist, a visionary business leader."

Cde Masimirembwa highlighted that Cde Tagwirei is an asset to Harare Province.

"So the proposal was put forward by members of the Central Committee and the PCC unanimously agreed to recommend him for co-option into the Central Committee of Zanu PF.

"We are going to submit this recommendation to the party's Secretary-General, Dr Obert Mpofu," said Cde Masimirembwa.

Zanu PF Harare Youth chairman Cde Emmanuel Mahachi commended the decision, saying Cde Tagwirei has been instrumental in mobilising resources for the party.

"We are happy that Cde Tagwirei will give advice and direction to help in the growth of the party. He is always available in times of need for the party. We really support the co-option of Cde Tagwirei."

The Provincial Coordinating Committee also co-opted Cde Voyage Dambuza as the Political Commissar taking over from Cde Kudakwashe Damson, who reverts to being a card-carrying member.