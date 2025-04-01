Zimbabwe: Insiza North MP, Music Promoter Farai Taruvinga Dies

31 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Langalakhe Mabena

Politician, businessman and music promoter Farai Taruvinga, who was popular for his upscale Scooter Joint leisure spot in Filabusi, has died.

Taruvinga, who was also the Insiza North Member of Parliament, died today in Bulawayo at the age of 53.

He had been battling illness for some time.

His death was confirmed by Matabeleland South Zanu PF Provincial chairman Mangaliso Ndlovu.

"I can confirm that we have lost the Member of the National Assembly for Insiza North. He had been unwell for some time," said Ndlovu.

Through Scooter Joint, Taruvinga played a vital role in promoting both established and up-and-coming artistes.

His venue hosted top acts such as Big Zulu, Jah Prayzah, Jay Cee, Kay Kid Umfanomsuthu, Zhezhingtons, and Utsheketsha Ogezayo, among others.

His death is a significant loss to Zimbabwe's arts industry, as he was a passionate advocate for local talent and a key figure in bringing entertainment to Filabusi.

