Somalia: Former Somalia President Backs His Successor's Call for National Dialogue

31 March 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Doha, Qatar — Former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has expressed his support for the national dialogue initiative proposed by current President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, calling for a united approach to tackling terrorism and strengthening democracy in the country.

In a statement shared on his social media accounts, Farmajo emphasized the importance of collective responsibility, urging all political stakeholders at both the federal and state levels to engage in consultation and consensus to address Somalia's ongoing challenges.

Farmajo further encouraged President Mohamud to move beyond rhetoric and implement his call for action, stressing the need for a political environment based on trust, cooperation, and adherence to the constitution.

He also cautioned against unilateral decisions that could undermine national unity and governance.

The former leader's comments come amid ongoing efforts by Somalia's government to combat insurgent groups and stabilize the Horn of Africa nation, which has faced years of instability and conflict.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.