Somalia: Former Somalia President Backs His Successor's Call for National Dialogue

Doha, Qatar — Former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has expressed his support for the national dialogue initiative proposed by current President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, calling for a united approach to tackling terrorism and strengthening democracy in the country.

In a statement shared on his social media accounts, Farmajo emphasized the importance of collective responsibility, urging all political stakeholders at both the federal and state levels to engage in consultation and consensus to address Somalia's ongoing challenges.

Farmajo further encouraged President Mohamud to move beyond rhetoric and implement his call for action, stressing the need for a political environment based on trust, cooperation, and adherence to the constitution.

He also cautioned against unilateral decisions that could undermine national unity and governance.

The former leader's comments come amid ongoing efforts by Somalia's government to combat insurgent groups and stabilize the Horn of Africa nation, which has faced years of instability and conflict.