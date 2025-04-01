East Africa: Berlin Conference's Impact On EAC Development 140 Years After Divide of Africa

As the world marks 140 years since the Berlin Conference of 1884-1885, it is crucial to reflect on the enduring legacy of this event, particularly in East Africa. The conference, which aimed to divide Africa among European powers, left deep scars on the region's political, economic, and social landscapes.

Among the countries most affected by the Berlin Conference is Rwanda, a nation that, alongside other East African countries, continues to grapple with the consequences of these artificial borders.

The Berlin Conference, convened by German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck, was a defining moment in the history of European colonization in Africa. Although it was ostensibly meant to regulate European trade and colonization to prevent conflicts among the powers, the conference disregarded the sovereignty of African peoples and imposed arbitrary borders across the continent.

These borders were drawn with disregard for the cultural, ethnic, or social makeup of the African people, and the consequences have been felt ever since. In East Africa, the borders drawn during the Berlin Conference left a lasting imprint on the political and socio-economic systems of the region.

Rwanda, once a unified kingdom, saw its territory dramatically reduced when the colonial powers divided Africa according to their interests. Rwanda's territory was reduced to just 26,338 km², with 168,608 km², of it transferred to neighboring DR Congo. This partitioning was not only a territorial loss but also led to the fragmentation of communities who had been united by language, culture, and heritage.

The Kinyarwanda-speaking people, indigenous to Rwanda, found themselves divided by artificial borders, now living in Uganda and DR Congo. This forced artificial borders and division contributed to tensions that continue to affect the region today. In addition to Rwanda, other East African nations were also impacted by the conference. Kenya and Uganda came under British control, while Tanzania was split between German East Africa and British Zanzibar.

This arbitrary partitioning created complex interdependencies between the countries, complicating efforts for regional cooperation even after independence.

Colonial legacy and post-independence struggles

After gaining independence in the 1960s, East African nations inherited governance systems imposed by colonial powers that served European interests rather than the needs of the indigenous people.

Colonial policies prioritized the extraction of resources and raw materials for European industries, leaving behind economies that were poorly industrialized and heavily reliant on agriculture. Rwanda, in particular, faced significant challenges as it struggled to deal with the effects of colonial rule.

The colonial powers, the Belgians broke Rwandan social cohesion, undermined Rwandan cultures and traditions, institutionalized racial identity cards, and classifications, which later contributed to socio-political instability culminating in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

The arbitrary borders also created political and economic fragmentation, leading to difficulties in nation-building. Similarly, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania faced their own struggles as they worked to establish stable governments and economies after gaining independence.

The colonial education systems further deepened the divide by promoting European languages and values, while sidelining local languages and traditions. This created a sense of disconnection between the colonial elite and the masses, perpetuating social inequalities and cultural alienation. The result has been an ongoing struggle for identity and cohesion across East Africa.

Regional integration: Bridging the colonial divide

In an effort to overcome the fragmentation caused by the Berlin Conference, East African nations established the East African Community (EAC) in 1967. The EAC aimed to promote socio- economic cooperation and political unity, which would, in turn, help the region heal from the colonial divide.

However, the first attempt at regional integration faced numerous challenges, and the EAC collapsed in 1977 due to political disagreements and divergent national interests.

In 2000, the EAC was revived, and since then, significant strides have been made toward economic cooperation. The establishment of a common market and customs union has facilitated trade between the member states, and infrastructure projects such as the Northern Corridor and the Standard Gauge Railway have improved connectivity.

These efforts signify a commitment to overcoming the historical divisions that were imposed by the colonial powers. However, the legacy of the Berlin Conference still looms large.

While the EAC has made significant progress in fostering regional collaboration, trade barriers, territorial disputes, and differing political ideologies continue to hinder full economic integration. One notable example is the ongoing dispute between Kenya and Uganda over the ownership of Migingo Island, a territorial issue that dates back to the colonial period.

Such challenges highlight the lingering effects of the arbitrary borders drawn in Berlin.

Social and cultural consequences: Fragmentation and identity

The Berlin Conference's legacy is not limited to political and economic divisions. It also had significant social and cultural consequences for the people of East Africa.

The artificial borders imposed by the colonial powers fragmented communities that had once shared common language, culture, and heritage. In EAC, the division of Kinyarwanda-speaking people between Rwanda, Uganda, and DR Congo led to deepened cultural and social divides.

These populations were recognised as citizens in Uganda and not Congolese citizens in DR Congo, reason of the current conflict in eastern DR Congo. The Maasai people, who were traditionally nomadic, found themselves divided between Kenya and Tanzania, facing challenges as their way of life was disrupted by national borders that did not account for their traditional movements.

These divisions also extended to the education system. Colonial-era education prioritized European languages, such as English, French, and German, while indigenous languages were neglected. As a result, a generation of East Africans grew up disconnected from their roots, leading to a cultural alienation that still persists today.

The rise of Swahili as a unifying language in the EAC has been an important step toward bridging these divides and fostering a sense of regional identity.

Looking forward: Addressing the colonial legacy

As the EAC celebrates its progress in regional integration, it is important to acknowledge that the legacy of the Berlin Conference continues to affect, negatively, the region.

The road to full integration and prosperity requires overcoming the historical divisions that were imposed by colonial powers.

The key to overcoming these challenges lies in fostering stronger regional cooperation, improving infrastructure, and harmonizing policies to promote socio-economic integration. Initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offer an opportunity to reduce dependency on former colonial powers and foster greater economic self-reliance.

By investing in cross-border infrastructure and creating peace-building mechanisms, East African nations can continue to heal the wounds left by colonialism and build a more prosperous and unified future.

Up to 140 years after the Berlin Conference, the legacy of Africa's partition is still deeply ingrained in the political, economic, and social fabric of East Africa.

The division of Rwanda and other East African nations, as well as the fragmentation of communities once united by language and culture, continues to shape the region's development.

However, through regional cooperation, economic integration, and cultural revival, the EAC has made significant strides toward overcoming these challenges. As the region reflects on the past, it must look toward the future with a focus on unity, self-determination, and sustainable development to ensure that the mistakes of the past do not dictate the course of its future.

The author is a former member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) and Rwanda's former Prime Minister.