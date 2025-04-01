Namibia: Windhoek to Fix Potholes After Rainy Season Only

ROAD users have been urged to be patient as rain-damaged roads will only be permanently fixed after the rainy season ends.

Windhoek mayor Ndeshihafela Larandja announced this during an ordinary council meeting in Windhoek yesterday.

She said the municipality is unable to do any permanent road maintenance due to ongoing rainfall, but would continue with temporary pothole fixing.

"The Windhoek council acknowledges the potholes on our roads due to the ongoing rainy season and the inconvenience and safety concerns it is causing for motorists and pedestrians," she said.

Larandja said a team has been dispatched to conduct temporary pothole maintenance and will continue monitoring the affected roads.

She urged motorists to drive cautiously and adhere to the road rules during the rainy season by reducing speed and remaining vigilant.

Larandja said permanent repair is necessary to ensure the roads are suitable for motorists.

The mayor said she will ensure service delivery is not delayed during her tenure, and called on Windhoek residents to collaborate with the municipality and report issues affecting them.

Larandja's announcement comes after Landless People's Movement leader Bernadus Swartbooi voiced his disappointment in the parliament last week.

Swartbooi said the size of the potholes are increasing on a daily basis, describing the situation as a danger to both motorists and pedestrians.

He said the dust from filling the potholes with sand is blocking motorists' visibility.

Swartbooi has since called for urgent alternative interventions, adding that by the time the rainfall ends and potholes are fixed, no roadworthy vehicles would be left.

The rains have not only damaged roads, but also bridges and are predicted to continue