Namibia's Dams Filling Up As Rains Continue

The country's major dams are receiving good inflows during the current rainy season, NamWater has reported.

Some dams are nearly full, with the Swakoppoort Dam already spilling over.

The water utility says people should be careful around full dams and rivers, and should not try to cross flooded areas.

"NamWater also urges the public to use water responsibly. While inflows are positive, conservation remains crucial to ensure long-term water security," NamWater spokesperson Lot Ndamanomhata says.

The Swakoppoort Dam is now at 101.8% capacity and its scour valve has been opened to release excess water.

The Hardap Dam stands at 73.6%, while the Omatako Dam has reached 80.8% of its capacity.

The Von Bach Dam is now 62.2% full, showing a rise of 0.813 million cubic metres in its recent readings.

The Neckartal Dam is getting close to capacity at 90.7%. It has gained 2.911 million cubic metres in the latest measurement.

Other dams are also rising, with the Oanob Dam at 67.9%, the Naute Dam at 61.7%, and the Daan Viljoen Dam at 64.3%.

Some smaller dams still have lower levels. The Otjivero Main Dam is only 8.6% full, the Otjivero Silt Dam stands at 10.5%, and the Tilda Viljoen Dam at 15.8%.

In the meantime, NamWater says even though dam levels are rising, Namibian should keep saving water.