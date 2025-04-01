Namibia: Air Namibia to Make a Comeback Before End of 2026 - Presidency

Presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari says president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's plans to relaunch Air Namibia between June this year and December next year.

He said this in response to an editorial published in The Namibian, titled 'Point of Clarity, Madam President'.

Hengari says a market study is expected to be completed by June, while an expression of interest for a public-private partnership is to be finalised by August 2026.

"Negotiations should be concluded by December 2025, and the launch and official operations of the new airline are anticipated between June and December 2026," he says.

The Namibian recently reported that the government has allocated N$20 million for a feasibility study on reviving Air Namibia, with plans to relaunch the airline by 2026.

A source close to Swapo's leadership has confirmed that the funds would be facilitated through the Ministry of Works and Transport under minister Veikko Nekundi.

"She [the president] has not stopped talking about Air Namibia. She said it's a priority. She regards it as the pride of the nation and thus she has given the greenlight for N$20 million towards the feasibility study to revive Air Namibia," the source claimed.