Uganda: Court Dismisses Case Against Agatha Atuhaire, Six Other Activists

Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has dismissed the case brought by the state against seven activists including Agatha Atuhaire for protesting continued trial of civilians by military courts.

Atuhaire was in January arrested alongside Godwin Toko, George Victor Othieno, Akram Mubala Obed, Soita Khatondi Wepukulu, Praise Aloikin Opoloje and Norah Kobusingye near the High Court in Kampala as they marched to the Supreme Court in Kampala, to protest the continued trial of civilians in military courts.

They would later be charged with being a nuisance on roads contrary to section 65€ of the Road Act.

On Monday, when the case returned for hearing, the state prosecutor, Ivan Kyazze expressed frustration that witnesses "had let" him "down".

In response, the group's lawyers led by George Musisi, Paul Wasswa and Tumusiime Kato asked court to dismiss the case for want of prosecution since this was the umptieth time the case was coming up for hearing but the state was not producing witnesses.

The Buganda Road Court chief magistrate, Ronald Kayizzi reasoned with the activists' lawyers that it has been three months since they were charged by the state has since then failed to produce any witnesses.

He dismissed the case for want of prosecution.