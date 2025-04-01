Namibia: President Nandi-Ndaitwah to Act Against Minister Hengari Only If Rape Charges Are Laid

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will only take action against minister of agriculture, fisheries, water and land reform Mac Hengari if he is charged in connection with allegations of rape.

The president appointed Hengari as minister in one of the top economic portfolios two weeks ago - despite being under police investigation in connection with these allegations, which date back to 2024.

The police did not name Hengari in its statement shared over the weekend, saying "we have a person of interest in the matter that is under investigation".

The police, however, said the matter dates back to five years ago.

Presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari yesterday told The Namibian that Nandi-Ndaitwah will only take action against the minister once formal charges are laid.

"Allegations are allegations. President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah doesn't act or take decisions on the basis of allegations and speculations, but on evidence. The president will act on the basis of charges and evidence," he said.

Hengari said the president remains focused on advancing the country's developmental interests.

Nandi-Ndaitwah's appointment of minister Hengari came under scrutiny just days after the announcement, raising questions about the president's process of vetting ministers.

The president is facing growing public pressure to act against health minister Esperance Luvindao, who is also facing a possible police case over allegations of past professional misconduct.

The allegations against Hengari were flagged on social media by investment scheme operator-turned-activist Michael Amushelelo last week, who accused the police of covering up a case involving a 16-year-old.

'NO DISAPPEARING CASE'

Police inspector general Joseph Shikongo has denied allegations that the police have changed the charge from rape to one of stock theft and made the case disappear.

"The Namibian Police are actively investigating a case of alleged rape under Oshakati CR 73/11/2024. We refute the allegations that this case has gone missing and hereby confirm that the investigations are progressing well," he said in a statement shared over the weekend.

Shikongo also dismissed claims that the police refused to assist the alleged victim or that officers threatened her into silence.

He said the case has been under investigation for five years due to its complex nature.

"The alleged victim has been receiving all the necessary assistance from the Namibian Police and has provided a statement under oath, which is part of the case docket," he said.

Shikongo further warned the public against spreading unverified and misleading information.

"We urge any member of the public with information that could assist the investigation to contact the police, rather than disseminate such information on social media," he said.

THREAT OF LEGAL ACTION

Minister Hengari's lawyers have threatened to sue Amushelelo over the "defamatory" allegations.

Lawyer Loini Shikale-Ambondo yesterday said minister Hengari will spare no effort in clearing his name after Amushelelo made claims on Facebook on 28 March.

"Our client denies these allegations in their entirety. They are perpetuated and engineered by a third force. These claims are false, defamatory, and without any factual or legal basis," she said in an open letter to Amushelelo yesterday.

Shikale-Ambondo dismissed the allegations that the minister allegedly coerced the victim into getting an abortion as inconsistent, sensationalist, and intended to harm Hengari's reputation.

The lawyer said Amushelelo alleged the case files were misclassified and went missing, despite a rape case reportedly being opened in the Oshana region under case number CR 73/11/2024.

Shikale-Ambondo has demanded that Amushelelo provide the full information of the alleged mother and child by 4 April for a paternity test to be done through PathCare laboratories.

"Hengari denies the paternity of the alleged child and is willing to undergo a paternity test at a duly registered, reputable and mutually agreed to entity such as PathCare to establish the truth."

However, the lawyer said no police or investigating officer has contacted Hengari about the case lodged against him in relation to the rape allegations.

The lawyer said Amushelelo is also soliciting donations from the public through a nameless FNB bank account, purportedly to relocate the alleged victim and child.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She urged Amushelelo to retract his statements immediately and cease further defamatory remarks as "failure to comply will result in legal recourse without further notice".

"Should you fail to comply, we hold instructions to institute legal proceedings to compel you to provide the information requested in the paragraph, alternatively for you to take."

AMUSHELELO STANDS BY CLAIMS

Amushelelo yesterday said he is not afraid of legal action and stands by his claims.

"When will these people learn that not even police officers armed with guns scare me, so how the hell will a piece of paper with words threaten me?" he said.

Amushelelo said the matter should be taken to the High Court as he "won't comply with any of their demands".

He has also called for Hengari to resign as minister.

He warned that if the minister does not resign, he would continue publishing more evidence.