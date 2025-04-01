Uganda: Besigye Loyalists Say Phone Hacked From Prison

31 March 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Richard Olwenyi

Besigye, who is currently detained at Luzira Prison, is reportedly without access to his phone but PFF leaders, including Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and veteran politician Wasswa Birigwa, have sounded the alarm over suspicious activity on his mobile accounts.

Even before the Nakawa Magistrates Court begins hearing the state's application to access the mobile phones of retired Colonel Dr Kizza Besigye and Hajj Obeid Lutale, activists from the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) are raising concerns that the devices have already been hacked.

Besigye, who is currently detained at Luzira Prison, is reportedly without access to his phone.

However, PFF leaders, including Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and veteran politician Wasswa Birigwa, have sounded the alarm over suspicious activity on his mobile accounts.

"We were surprised to see a WhatsApp message from Kiiza Besigye in our group chat," said Lukwago. "Yet, he is supposed to be without his phone."

Birigwa added, "On his Instagram, the profile picture has changed. This all points to phone hacking."

The state has formally applied for permission to extract information from four mobile phones belonging to Besigye and Lutale, which were confiscated during their recent arrest in Nairobi, Kenya.

The hearing is set for April 4, 2025.

However, activists argue that unauthorized access to the devices before a court ruling would be a clear violation of the law.

According to Uganda Prisons Standing Orders (Chapter 22), the personal property of detainees must be registered and kept secure until their release.

PFF members fear that any breach of this procedure could be part of a broader effort to incriminate other opposition members.

"We have instructed our lawyers to challenge this matter immediately," Birigwa said. Lukwago added, "What they are doing is illegal and contravenes the law."

Despite the growing outcry, the Uganda Prisons Service has distanced itself from the claims.

"We only received Besigye with his shirt," said prisons spokesperson Frank Mbaine. "He never had a phone. The person who arrested him should answer for that."

As the controversy unfolds, this case is expected to test the state's legal authority over communication interception and its treatment of opposition figures in detention.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.