Nigeria: Army Arrests 39 Oil Thieves, Dismantles 18 Illegal Bunkering Sites Across Niger Delta

Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested 39 suspected oil thieves and dismantled 18 illegal refining sites in a continued crackdown against crude oil theft (COT) and related crimes in the Niger Delta region.

The operations, conducted between March 24 and 30, 2025, targeted criminal activities across the Joint Operations Area (JOA) in collaboration with other security agencies, leading to the confiscation of over 60,000 litres of stolen petroleum products and the recovery of various equipment used in illegal refining.

Rivers State

Troops intercepted a fabricated twin tank truck containing 18,000 litres of stolen crude oil along Ochokocho Road in Etche Local Government Area (LGA).

A MAN Diesel container truck (Reg: LXA 44 XA) loaded with stolen crude was also seized, though the suspects fled upon sighting security personnel.

Along the Imo River, troops uncovered multiple illegal refining sites, drum pots, and receivers, recovering over 15,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

At Rumuekpe Forest in Ahoada East LGA, two illegal refining sites with over 2,800 litres of stolen petroleum products were dismantled.

More seizures were made at Ebocha and Omoku in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, while at Jelikri Creek in Degema LGA, troops destroyed several illegal refining sites, drum ovens, receivers, hoses, and metal pipes.

Bayelsa State

Security operations in Adibawa, Yenagoa LGA, led to the discovery of two illegal refining sites containing over 8,000 litres of stolen crude oil stored in drums and sacks.

In Okighene, Southern Ijaw LGA, an illegal refining site with 1,500 litres of crude oil and 300 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) was uncovered.

Delta State

At Egbokodo Itsekiri Community in Warri South LGA, troops seized multiple jerricans filled with illegally refined AGO and destroyed cellophane bags used for smuggling operations.

Akwa Ibom State

Military forces have reportedly tightened their grip on illegal oil operations, significantly restricting criminal activities in the region.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, has directed troops to intensify the fight against oil thieves, ensuring a safe environment for oil exploration.

He also issued a stern warning to oil thieves, urging them to abandon their criminal activities and seek legitimate livelihoods or face severe legal consequences.