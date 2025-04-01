Nigeria: Governor Okpebholo Pledges Compensation for Uromi 16 Victims

"I also commend the good people of Kano State and the entire North for not taking the law into their own hands and carrying out reprisal attacks," he said.

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on Monday pledged to compensate the families of the 16 slain hunters.

They were allegedly murdered by a vigilante group at Uromi, Edo State while on their way to Kano.

Mr Okpebholo made the compensation pledge when, in company with his Kano State counterpart, Abba Yusuf, he paid a condolence visit to the families of the late hunters at Torankawa in Kano State.

"We are making arrangements to provide compensation to all the victims affected by this incident," he said.

Mr Okpebholo commended the people of Kano State for remaining calm in spite of the situation.

"I also commend the good people of Kano State and the entire North for not taking the law into their own hands and carrying out reprisal attacks," he said.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the late hunters.

"We are here to commiserate with the families of the dead.

"We assure you that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

"May Almighty God forgive the souls of the victims and reward them with paradise," he said

The Edo State governor said that already arrests had been made.

"About 14 suspects have been arrested already; we will pursue the case until its logical conclusion.

"We are making arrangements to provide compensation to all the families affected by this incident," he said.

Earlier, Governor Yusuf, while praying for the souls of the victims, said everything was being done to ensure that justice prevailed.

"We are working closely with my counterpart, Governor Okpebholo to ensure that all those arrested are prosecuted.

" We will also ensure full compensation for all the affected victims," he said.

"I pledged cash and food items to the families of victims," he said .

He also promised that compensation would be paid to the victims' families, adding that the government would not relent in pursuing justice for the victims.

The victims, said to be hunters travelling from Rivers State to Kano State for Sallah, were allegedly attacked by vigilante members and armed youths who stopped their truck, dragged them out one by one, beat them, and then set them ablaze after being labelled as kidnappers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday on the section of the Uromi/Obajana Expressway in the Esan North-East local Government Area of Edo State.

The Nigerian police announced Friday that they had arrested about 14 suspects in connection with the alleged lynching.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and many prominent Nigerians have condemned the tragic incident and called for the investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators.

Condemning the lynching, NBA said every accused person has the right to be investigated and, where necessary, prosecuted in a court of law. "Allowing mob actions to persist undermines the very foundation of our criminal justice system and portrays Nigeria as a society where lawlessness prevails."

He said the tragic incident must serve as a wake-up call for Nigeria's law enforcement agencies to ensure that no such crime goes unpunished.

(NAN)