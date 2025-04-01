Malawi: Simwaka Finds 'True Home' in Utm After Ditching MCP

Karonga Central Constituency hopeful Kaitano Simwaka, who recently parted ways with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) after losing in the primaries, has slammed the ruling party's electoral process, claiming it was flawed. Now a UTM member, he says he feels "more at home and comfortable" in his new political base.

Simwaka, a lecturer at the University of Livingstonia (UniLia), was among the contestants in the Karonga Central primaries, facing off against Evance Ngosi and Jobson Msowoya. The latter was declared the winner.

But in an interview, Simwaka made it clear--he has no regrets about leaving MCP, insisting his political principles align with democracy and fairness.

"I feel more energized now than ever. The fact is, the elections were stage-managed, and even those who oversaw them know it," he claimed.

He further alleged that several irregularities marred the process, including the ferrying of supporters for specific candidates--an act that had been prohibited. "The regional team was not only instructing voters on who to choose but also allowed some to vote without IDs," he revealed.

Despite the setback, Simwaka remains confident, arguing that Msowoya's victory does not truly reflect the will of Karonga Central voters.

"My mandate comes from the people, and I will fight to the end. Whether rich or poor, connected to the ruling party or not, I am a son of Karonga Central. I have seen it all and I am here to make a difference," he declared.

If elected, Simwaka promises to champion servant leadership and push for policies that directly uplift his constituency.

Explaining his decision to join UTM, Simwaka said he was drawn by the party's vision, particularly its economic recovery strategies and commitment to youth empowerment.

"I was already impressed by UTM and its policies. Their dedication to turning the economy around and empowering the youth speaks for itself. It was only a matter of time before I made this move," he said.

A few weeks ago, Simwaka was officially welcomed at UTM's headquarters in Lilongwe. He was joined by Lupembe Ward Councillor Elisha Bwinga, who also lost in the MCP primaries and opted to switch allegiance.

With the 2025 elections drawing closer, Simwaka is now gearing up for an intense political battle, hoping to convince Karonga Central voters that his leadership is the change they need.