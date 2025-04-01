Malawi: Munthali Reflects On Malawi's Development Path As He Exits National Planning Commission

As Malawi pushes towards its 2063 development agenda, there remains significant work to be done, outgoing National Planning Commission (NPC) Director General Dr. Thomas Chataghalala Munthali has said.

Dr. Munthali, who has served as the NPC's inaugural chief for six years, shared his insights on Malawi's development trajectory and the critical steps the nation must take to realize its vision.

Speaking at an event organized by the Malawi School of Government (MSG) at the Bingu International Convention Centre last week, Dr. Munthali emphasized the need for Malawi's higher education institutions to introduce a mandatory course on the Malawi 2063 vision.

"The curriculum must link the three pillars and seven enablers to inclusive wealth creation, answering the question: 'For what?"' he said.

He underscored the importance of the MSG in shaping future leaders with a "Malawi First" mindset. "For too long, public service has been plagued by a 'what's in it for me?' mentality. Major projects and development initiatives have been abandoned because of this self-serving attitude, and the nation has paid the price," he lamented.

Time to Rethink Agriculture and Aid

On agriculture, Dr. Munthali argued that subsidies are not a sustainable solution. Instead, he urged Malawian farmers to embrace cooperatives and commercial farming. "We glorify aid as if it's a national achievement. This has created a culture of dependency, where subsidies and begging are seen as the norm. We must shift our mindset," he urged.

He also noted that although Malawi has attained lower middle-income status, this reality remains obscured because 60% of the economy operates informally. "If we formalize this sector, our official GDP will be much higher, and we will fully embrace our middle-income status," he pointed out.

Policy Ownership and Accountability: The Missing Links

Dr. Munthali criticized Malawi's lack of ownership over its policies, arguing that many well-crafted strategies remain unimplemented. "We treat capacity-building trainings as personal fundraising opportunities rather than national development tools," he said.

He also condemned the politicization of public positions, calling it a barrier to attracting and retaining talent. "We have a phobia for foreign expertise and an unwillingness to hold public officers accountable. We have policies, laws, and regulations, yet people choose to ignore them. Instead of enforcing accountability, we transfer non-performers to new positions where they continue to underperform," he lamented.

A Legacy of Patriotism and Visionary Leadership

The event featured notable speakers, including MSG Council Chair Professor Lewis Dzimbiri, NPC Chair Professor Richard Mkandawire, MSG Director General Professor Asiyati Chiweza, and Minister of Higher Education Dr. Jessie Kabwila. All commended Dr. Munthali for his unwavering patriotism, sharp intellect, and transformative leadership.

As he embarks on a new journey as Head of Economic Policy and Small States at the Commonwealth of Nations in London, Dr. Munthali leaves behind a legacy of bold, candid discourse on Malawi's development--and a challenge to the nation to embrace change, accountability, and self-reliance.