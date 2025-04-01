PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's close ally and controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei has been endorsed by Zanu PF's Harare provincial coordinating committee to join the ruling party's Central Committee.

The co-option now awaits the approval of Zanu PF Secretary General Obert Mpofu.

The Central Committee is ZANU PF's most powerful body between congresses, and Tagwirei's appointment would mark a significant political manoeuvre by the businessman.

Speaking at a meeting in Harare on Monday, provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa lavished praise on Tagwirei, describing him as a "strategist" who should be co-opted into the party's influential structures.

"Members of the Central Committee in Harare have proposed that Cde Tagwirei be recommended for co-option into the Central Committee of ZANU PF. Cde Tagwirei is a party member in Harare Metropolitan Province. He is a strategist in business. He is a visionary business leader.

"So, the proposal was put forward by members of the Central Committee, and the PCC unanimously agreed to recommend him for co-option into the Central Committee of ZANU PF. We are going to submit this recommendation to the party's Secretary-General, Dr Obert Mpofu, as the official position from Harare Province," said Masimirembwa.

Tagwirei has been accused of benefiting from his close ties to Mnangagwa through lucrative government contracts.

He secured a multimillion-dollar deal to construct the Mbudzi Interchange flyover and has expanded his business empire into mining while maintaining a near-monopoly in the fuel sector.

Tagwirei has been leading the Command Agriculture programme and currently chairs the Land Tenure Implementation Committee.

Masimirembwa added that Tagwirei has been a staunch supporter of the ruling party.

"Cde Tagwirei has been supporting the party, and this is the time for him to participate from within, particularly in championing economic empowerment," he said.

Tagwirei has also been at the centre of threats from militant war veteran Blessed Geza, who has accused him of being an oligarch.