Zimbabwe: Police Officer Jailed for Soliciting U.S.$800 Bribe

A ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) officer has been convicted of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer for demanding US$800 bribe.

Constable Peter Loverage Mombe (36) appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing a bribery charge.

He was convicted after a full trial and sentenced to 10 months' imprisonment.

The State case is that on August 2, 2023, and at Engen Service Station, opposite the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) Eastlea in Harare, Mombe solicited a bribe from truck owner Francis Nembire, whose vehicle had been seized for allegedly transporting lithium ore without a removal permit.

Nembire then promised to facilitate the payment for Mombe later on.

Following incessant phone calls demanding the kick-back, the complainant reported the matter to ZRP Internal Investigations Unit, leading to a sting operation being set up using trap money.

Court heard that the complainant met the offender at the service station, where he received the trap money.

As the transaction was happening, police detectives closed in. Mombe noticed he was under the police radar and attempted to flee, throwing away the cash. He was, however, apprehended on the spot.