Zimbabwe: One Goal in Four Matches - Luphahla's Rocky Start At Simba Bhora

SIMBA Bhora coach, Joel Luphahla, put on a brave face on Sunday after his side was stunned for the second time this year by fading giants Dynamos.

However, the defeat adds a layer of pressure on Luphahla, who was appointed last year following the departure of championship-winning coach Tonderai Ndiraya from the Shamva-based side.

Having lost influential players who were key to clinching their maiden championship, such as Walter Musona, Mthokozisi Msebe, Tymon Machope, and Tichaona Chipunza, Simba Bhora plugged the gap with quality talent.

Blessed Ndereki, Donald Mudadi, Never Tigere, Liberty Chakoroma, and Malawian import William Thole were brought in by the Shamva side, adding depth to the squad.

Despite boasting quality in his ranks, Luphahla is yet to make a mark on Simba Bhora's ambitions this season.

With one win, two draws, and one loss--scoring just one goal--Luphahla's record in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season has been underwhelming.

Nevertheless, Luphahla refused to press the panic button over his team's performances thus far.

"I am confident in the team that we have. We are still trying to find ways to finish off matches. We have played four games.

"It is a worry, it is a concern that we have scored only one goal. But overall, the boys are trying; they are doing their best. The management is also trying and doing their best to support the club," said Luphahla.

Perhaps tellingly, Luphahla has been exposed as a relatively inexperienced coach tasked with steering the defending champions.

He has never held a head coaching position in the top flight, having been denied the chance to lead TelOne in their maiden season in 2019.

The Simba Bhora stint is somewhat of a learning curve for the former Zimbabwe national team player.

Luphahla said his team needs ample time to gel to get their season going and possibly mount a serious challenge to retain the league championship.

"It is just a matter of time, but we had said maybe by game number six, that is when we will be at our best, because some of the boys joined us after we returned from South Africa. We are still trying to integrate them with the rest of the squad," he said.