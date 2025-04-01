Zimbabwe: March 31 Protest - Zimbabweans in South Africa Demonstrate At Embassy - Beg for Ramaphosa's Intervention

Zimbabweans took to the streets, Monday, protesting against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government and the extension of his term in office.

This follows calls for demonstrations against Mnangagwa by expelled Zanu-PF Central Committee member and war veteran Blessed Geza.

The protesters first gathered at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, where they pleaded with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene, DW Africa reported.

They then marched to the Zimbabwean embassy, demanding the immediate resignation of Mnangagwa and his administration.

"Mnangagwa must go with his cabinet--we are suffering," said one protester.

"I am saying to Mnangagwa, can you please step down?" another protester added.

The leader of the protest, Silwangani Ncube, also weighed in, saying, "Please, Mnangagwa, the honorable thing you can do now is step down."

In an interview with SABC News, Ambassador of Zimbabwe to South Africa David Hamadziripi dismissed any tensions in the country, saying it was just social media.

"Everything is normal, and what is on social media is not reality, there is nothing happening in Zimbabwe, everything is normal," he said.

Meanwhile, in Harare, dozens of people held a protest at Robert Mugabe Square, where they were dispersed by police.

The group later reappeared along Rotten Row, barricading the road and chanting songs rejecting Mnangagwa's "2030 agenda."

They were again dispersed by police using water cannons and teargas.

In major cities like Bulawayo and Harare, police set up checkpoints on roads leading to central business districts, searching vehicles for dangerous weapons.