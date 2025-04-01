Zimbabwe: Dairibord Bemoans Economic Policy Challenges

1 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

DAIRIBORD Holdings Limited has bemoaned the impact of economic policies on trading on the back of plans to optimize operations while enhancing capacity to ease the tremors.

Presenting the company's performance for the period ended December 31 2024 chairman Josephat Sachikonye described the just concluded financial period as 'presenting significant challenges'. He said the introduction of new tax regulations, a restrictive monetary policy framework, and exchange rate volatility choked the smooth flow of operations.

"The introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold currency in April initially stabilized both the exchange rates and inflation. However, by September 2024, rapid depreciation led to substantial devaluation, causing pricing distortions within formal trade that stifled performance," he said.

He said the introduction of the sugar content surtax fiscal policy adjustments, including the VAT reclassification of milk products, and the increased Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) on US$ transactions, resulted in significant cost increases.

"This necessitated price increases, particularly across the beverages portfolio, that negatively impacted competitiveness and consumer demand. Consequently, a price rollback to pre-surtax pr pricing was implemented, leading to margin erosion.

"Operational inefficiencies stemming from inconsistent availability of utilities increased production costs and disrupted output while supply chain challenges hindered material procurement," he said.

Meanwhile, during the period, the group achieved a consolidated volume growth of 10% driven by a strong performance in the Liquid Milks and Foods categories, though constrained by a marginal 1% growth in Beverages.

The liquid milk's 20% significant year-over-year growth was due to an increased raw milk supply, with notable market share gains across Chimombe, Steri and Lacto. Food sales volumes rose 47%, led by Yummy yoghurt and ice cream, while improved product availability bolstered Rabroy Tomato Sauce sales.

Beverages realized only 1 % growth, impacted by subdued Pfuko Maheu performance due to pricing challenges from sugar tax and VAT adjustments. US$ sales volume rose to 83% of total volume, up from 79% in the corresponding prior year period.

"The group continues to navigate a complex and volatile environment characterized by evolving regulatory policies and currency fluctuations. High input costs, an onerous tax burden and pricing pressures remain key challenges," added Sachikonye.

