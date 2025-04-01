Zimbabwe: Rufaro Stadium Still Needs U.S.$ 2 Million for Renovations Despite Scottland Lease Deal - Harare Mayor

1 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume says close to US$ 2 million is needed to complete ongoing renovations at Rufaro stadium despite a lease deal with Scottland.

Rufaro Stadium, the ceremonial home of football, was opened last year for local Premier Soccer League games after being inactive for five years.

However, despite the touch-ups, the venue still does not meet international standards to host CAF-approved games.

The stadium is yet to have bucket seats fitted around throughout all terraces, electronic turnstiles are yet to be installed and a standard media room is yet to be set up, among other things.

"What we have used to renovate Rufaro stadium to get to where it is, close to US$ 1 million, but of course it's not the exact figure.

"For us to complete renovations and meet international standards, it will be close to US$ 2 million needed.

"We have to build a B arena, expand the car park, we needed to put flood lights, electronic turnstiles and fitting bucket seats on all the seating terraces," said Mafume in an interview.

Last week, after Harare City Council revealed it had entered a new leasing deal with gold dealer Scott Sakupwanya's Scottland FC.

Mafume claimed the lease deal has nothing much to do with money, rather it's an agreement which will see the Mabvuku-based side assisting with one or two needs on the ongoing renovations.

He highlighted that the Scottland lease deal is a new model the council is taking with all Premier Soccer League clubs which use the venue as a home ground, including CAPS United and Dynamos.

"Rufaro stadium is leased to four teams, Dynamos, CAPS United, Herentals and Scottland.

"What we have done is that this lease should be something which benefits both sides," he said.

Mafume added, "For instance Dynamos has a long lease signed many years ago, which doesn't benefit the facility.

"So what we agreed on as council is that all teams using the facility must tell us what they can do for the improvement and maintenance of the stadium.

"Hence, we are putting all this on paper, Scottland being the first team, we will do the same with Dynamos, CAPS United and Herentals.

"Signing a lease deal with Scottland does not give them 100 % power on the facility like it is said on social media, but it was just a formal lease agreement, which is more formal as compared to the running ones we have with these other three teams.

"Scottland is going to assist us with one or two needs for ongoing renovations, and these other teams must also do the same."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.