Egypt/South Africa: Witbooi - 'We Never Gave Up' - South Africa Prodiby Inspires Comeback Win Over Egypt

In a night that showcased nerves of steel and a winning mentality, 16-year-old Emile Witbooi emerged as South Africa's heartbeat and hero, guiding his side to a breathtaking 4-3 comeback victory over Egypt at the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Casablanca.

"It was an intense match, but we showed real character to come back and win," said Witbooi, who was later named Man of the Match. "I'm happy with our first game - the team stayed composed in tough moments and that gives us confidence going forward."

Witbooi orchestrated the comeback masterfully, playing with maturity well beyond his years. From a perfectly-weighted assist to the decisive winner, the Cape Town City FC midfielder dominated proceedings with vision, poise and precision.

Witbooi steals the show

The Kimberley-born playmaker stamped his authority early in the match, delivering a pinpoint left-footed assist for South Africa's opener. But it was his all-important winner that sealed his night - and the game - in spectacular fashion.

"I love having the ball, organising the play, and helping my teammates get into the right positions," said the soft-spoken Witbooi. "We kept our composure and took our chances. This win reflects our mentality - we never give up."

A leader in stature, not in size

At just 1.60m tall, Witbooi may not tower over opponents, but his footballing IQ, calmness under pressure, and ability to dictate the rhythm of the game made him the most influential figure on the pitch.

His leadership qualities were evident as he rallied his teammates when they trailed 3-1. With the North Africans pressing hard, Witbooi calmly pulled the strings in midfield, helping South Africa claw their way back.

Statement performance

This victory not only gave South Africa three crucial points but sent a resounding message to the rest of the tournament: Bafana's U17s are here not just to compete - they're here to contend.

And at the heart of their campaign could be Witbooi, whose brilliant opening performance suggests the youngster might just be one of the standout players of the competition.